Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $199,763,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.05. 31,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,446. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $253.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.19 and a 200 day moving average of $210.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.