Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

DVY stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,324. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.61.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

