Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.22. 26,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,134. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.