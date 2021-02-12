Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $923,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.18. 16,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

