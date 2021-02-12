Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,297 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $133.39. 5,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $133.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

