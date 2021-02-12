Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 202.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.54. 2,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,502. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.