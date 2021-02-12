Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.19. The company had a trading volume of 189,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,135,443. The stock has a market cap of $725.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.72 and a 200 day moving average of $268.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

