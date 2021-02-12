Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTLC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $34.17. 181,766 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08.

