Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.14. 3,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.96. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

