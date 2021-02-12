Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 9,253 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,575 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,457,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 545,567 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,816,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 784,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 436,369 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. 3,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,818. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.