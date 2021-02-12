GoldFund Market Capitalization Hits $302,613.04 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 313.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 178.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $302,613.04 and approximately $1,077.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007544 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000142 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

