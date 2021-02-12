Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $803.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 694,751 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

