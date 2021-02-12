Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of GOGL stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $803.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.83.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
