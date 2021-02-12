Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0016

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 56.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $8,548.13 and $47.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00262541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00096223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00077238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00085073 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,597.36 or 0.96228691 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

