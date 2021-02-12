Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Gold Fields stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

