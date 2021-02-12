GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) COO Shane E. Cruz Sells 113,171 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,828.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GOCO opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

