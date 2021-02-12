Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 159.8% from the January 14th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ALTY opened at $12.36 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.