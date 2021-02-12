Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the January 14th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BUG opened at $29.20 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,609,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,712,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000.

