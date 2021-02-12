Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
GSL opened at $12.88 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
