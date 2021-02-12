Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

GSL opened at $12.88 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

