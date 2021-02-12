GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.35. GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 46,200 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$13.19 million and a PE ratio of 0.89.

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

