GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021 // Comments off

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.35. GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 46,200 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$13.19 million and a PE ratio of 0.89.

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.