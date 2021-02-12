GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSK. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $44.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after buying an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

