Glassman Wealth Services Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 513,667 shares of company stock worth $87,370,429 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,235. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

