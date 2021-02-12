Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 550 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

NYSE KO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.64. 294,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,630,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $217.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

