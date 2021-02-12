Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

GLAD stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $319.05 million, a PE ratio of -163.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 508,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 74,242 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 284,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

