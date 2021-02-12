Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.11. Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

