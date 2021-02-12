Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE GTY opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 74.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 30.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.