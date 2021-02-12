GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 285,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 201,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.
GPRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $919.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.
About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.
Featured Article: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.