Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.17% of Genesco worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Genesco by 170.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Genesco by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at $235,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $667.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.