General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.50-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.89. General Motors also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.50-5.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.50. 29,768,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,261,752. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.32.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $7,697,128.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,333,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,675,188.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock worth $64,000,996. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

