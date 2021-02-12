Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $107.50 million and $8.15 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.94 or 0.01079054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00055926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.73 or 0.05637261 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00027320 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00034081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 108,456,315 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

