Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTES. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gates Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.81.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

