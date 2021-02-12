GAPS Hits Market Cap of $4.53 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One GAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $367.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

