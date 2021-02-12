Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,445,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,390,000 after acquiring an additional 327,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

