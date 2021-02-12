Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) PT Raised to $27.00 at HC Wainwright

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 142.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Shares of GMDA opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $270.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 429,860 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $774,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $195,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $118,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.