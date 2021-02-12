Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,480 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 28.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 45,062 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.52. The company has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.