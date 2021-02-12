Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 423,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $24,874,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

