Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of PFE opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

