Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Gap Down to $126.94

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $126.94, but opened at $121.40. Galliford Try shares last traded at $126.36, with a volume of 108,011 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £140.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

