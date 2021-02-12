G.Research Weighs in on nVent Electric plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) – Research analysts at G.Research cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for nVent Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. G.Research also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NVT stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

