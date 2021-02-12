FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.25. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$176.11.

IFC opened at C$149.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$144.53. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$104.81 and a 12-month high of C$157.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,792.64.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

