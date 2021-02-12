FY2020 EPS Estimates for The ExOne Company Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for The ExOne in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.76). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The ExOne’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

XONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The ExOne by 472.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in The ExOne by 316.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The ExOne by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in The ExOne in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of The ExOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $135,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

