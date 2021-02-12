FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.77). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $57.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $8,841,517.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,585,319 shares of company stock valued at $296,895,363.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

