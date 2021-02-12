FY2020 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Range Resources stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

