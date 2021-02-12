Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Down 10.4%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 1,651,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 579,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

FLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $218.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $80,414.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $31,999.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

