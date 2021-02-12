FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues Earnings Results

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. FUJIFILM updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.78-3.78 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. 8,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUJIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

