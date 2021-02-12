Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a growth of 251.7% from the January 14th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.36% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT opened at $1.59 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.