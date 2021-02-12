Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUPBY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.