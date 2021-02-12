Friedenthal Financial Sells 15,211 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $55.39 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

