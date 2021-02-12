Friedenthal Financial Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Friedenthal Financial reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 2.2% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 590.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000.

Shares of RHS opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

