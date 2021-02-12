Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €51.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) received a €51.10 ($60.12) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.75 ($84.41).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €60.04 ($70.64) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of €66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €70.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

