Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Oppenheimer

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

FREQ traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $47,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 16,554 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $910,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,855,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,450,794. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.